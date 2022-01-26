Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,456,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 380.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNM opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $21.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average is $20.07.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

