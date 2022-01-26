Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) by 1,532.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FIGS were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in FIGS by 19.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.77.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.70.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 over the last 90 days.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

