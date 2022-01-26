Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1,377.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 43,894 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.97 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 63,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $3,722,153.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $95,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 354,736 shares of company stock valued at $20,779,296. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.