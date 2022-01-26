Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 453.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of MarineMax worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarineMax alerts:

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $39,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $51,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,081 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a market capitalization of $955.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.36 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.