Advisory Research Inc. Buys 4,717 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kadant worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 61.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of KAI opened at $211.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200 day moving average is $212.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.26. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.55 and a 12-month high of $240.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $199.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.11 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.29%.

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,301 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,324 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kadant Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

