Advisory Research Inc. Buys 48 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

NYSE:ITW opened at $233.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.95. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

