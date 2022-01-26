Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $5,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $4,524,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,613,000 after buying an additional 109,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAIN. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 117.18% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.60%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

