Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Advisory Research Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.82.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,115 shares of company stock worth $13,494,651. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

