Advisory Research Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.46.

HTGC stock opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

