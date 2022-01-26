Advisory Research Inc. Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Advisory Research Inc. cut its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,324 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,525.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Enova International in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 106,500.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Enova International by 218.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the second quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Enova International news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $292,522.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 15,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $655,466.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,441. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

ENVA opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Enova International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.39. Enova International had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $320.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Enova International Profile

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

