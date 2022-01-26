Advisory Research Inc. Invests $2.47 Million in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,575,000 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVH stock opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.71 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Evolent Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $34.60.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Evolent Health Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

