Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in SEMrush were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SEMrush by 803.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,794,000 after buying an additional 803,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $1,926,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush in the second quarter worth $35,360,000. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEMR opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 21,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $542,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 704,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,953,580 over the last 90 days.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEMrush from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

SEMrush Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

