Advisory Research Inc. Purchases 54 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,919,000 after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,946,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 24,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,694,000. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $534.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $603.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.44. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $220.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

