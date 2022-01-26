Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Holdings in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,350 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Horizon Bancorp worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 52.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $973.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBNC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

