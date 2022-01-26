Advisory Research Inc. Reduces Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Carvana during the second quarter valued at $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 56.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.74.

Carvana stock opened at $146.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.47. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $130.25 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The business’s revenue was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.