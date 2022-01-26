Advisory Research Inc. Sells 134 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,957,453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $220,312,000 after acquiring an additional 314,745 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 17.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,519 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $94.41 and a one year high of $126.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.89.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

