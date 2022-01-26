Advisory Research Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

