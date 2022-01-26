Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given New €2,270.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €2,550.00 ($2,897.73) to €2,270.00 ($2,579.55) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adyen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Redburn Partners cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,691.67.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $18.97 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

