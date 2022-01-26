Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Shares of Aemetis stock opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $298.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.38.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aemetis will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis P. Barton sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $199,572.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $29,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $449,590. Corporate insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Aemetis by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aemetis by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

