Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANYYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTC:ANYYY opened at $16.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $18.80.

