AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

AEWU opened at GBX 116.95 ($1.58) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 107.35. AEW UK REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 80.60 ($1.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.40 ($1.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £185.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

