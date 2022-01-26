Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Stephens

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Affirm from $127.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Affirm from $175.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Affirm from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Affirm from $180.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $54.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion and a PE ratio of -17.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Affirm has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total value of $17,698,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $2,878,919.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 over the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Affirm by 682.9% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.