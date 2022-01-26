Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 11.1%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s stock price shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.83 and last traded at $60.55. 218,434 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,997,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFRM. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $269.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.75 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 73.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Affirm news, Director Jeremy Philips sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,768 shares of company stock valued at $26,645,962 in the last quarter. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

