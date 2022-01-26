AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGF Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of AGFMF opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. AGF Management has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.95.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

