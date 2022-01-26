Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $39.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $64.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilysys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.51% of Agilysys worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.