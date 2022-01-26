Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 77.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 51,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,757,049. The company has a market capitalization of $94.18 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 136,982 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.85, for a total value of $24,499,230.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen raised Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.