Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect Airsculpt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AIRS) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Airsculpt Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.09. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airsculpt Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Airsculpt Technologies.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airsculpt Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Airsculpt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airsculpt Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of Airsculpt Technologies stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92. Airsculpt Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

