Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)’s stock price was down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.00 and last traded at $34.35. Approximately 70,510 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 69,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.63.

The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKZOD)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

