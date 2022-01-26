Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

TSE AGI opened at C$9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.30 and a 1 year high of C$11.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.56 billion and a PE ratio of -146.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.23%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

