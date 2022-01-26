Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Separately, upgraded Alexco Resource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AXU opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $251.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.02. Alexco Resource has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $5.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $9,971,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 33,101 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth $28,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 180.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,631,861 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 2,980,305 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

