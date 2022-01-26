Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BABA. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA opened at $119.14 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $108.70 and a 12-month high of $274.29. The stock has a market cap of $322.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.26 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.