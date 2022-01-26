Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading Down 1.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s share price dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $180.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as low as $117.34 and last traded at $117.34. Approximately 166,794 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 25,169,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.14.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

