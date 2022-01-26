Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.12. 14,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.93 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,208,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alkermes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,144,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,714,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

