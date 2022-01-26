Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.94

Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.94 and last traded at $45.75, with a volume of 258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day moving average is $39.52.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 33.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 108,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

