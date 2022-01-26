Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires New Shares in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 372,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.15% of Bancolombia at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,543,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,056,000 after acquiring an additional 62,353 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 16.9% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,332,000 after acquiring an additional 355,866 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 1.5% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,799,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 119.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 819,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,218,000 after acquiring an additional 445,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the second quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

NYSE:CIB opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.35. Bancolombia S.A. has a 52-week low of $27.64 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.55.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.