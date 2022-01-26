Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.26% of MGIC Investment worth $12,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 9,769 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $10,895,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $15.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 51.30% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $294.74 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.08%.

In other news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

