Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $13.17 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.79% of Avaya worth $13,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Avaya by 17.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Avaya by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 1.46. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.53.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,784 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.90.

Avaya Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

