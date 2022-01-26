Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $685,335,000 after purchasing an additional 188,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,402,000 after purchasing an additional 91,290 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,677,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,051,000 after purchasing an additional 626,806 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group stock opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.21 and a 1 year high of $146.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $2,321,903.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

