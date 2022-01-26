Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $598.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $584.04 and a 200-day moving average of $468.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.14 and a 1-year high of $638.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

