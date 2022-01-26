Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,695 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $4,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,729,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,738,000 after acquiring an additional 345,544 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,095,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,676,000 after acquiring an additional 137,500 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,696,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,841 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS stock opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $195,570.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $76,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,114 shares of company stock worth $1,663,400 over the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.