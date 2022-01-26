Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,704 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.15% of Simply Good Foods worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

SMPL opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.56. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 1.07.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,017 shares of company stock valued at $13,278,241. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMPL. Stephens upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

