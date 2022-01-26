Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 75.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 99.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $38.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 21.71%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

