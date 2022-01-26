Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $69.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.
ALLY stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61.
In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.