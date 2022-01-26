Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $69.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

ALLY stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $139,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

