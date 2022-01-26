AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 142,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,016 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WELL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.47.

Welltower stock opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 82.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

