AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,888 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $117.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.32. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

