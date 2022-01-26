AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 711.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,883 shares of company stock worth $15,169,468. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ESS opened at $330.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.04 and its 200-day moving average is $334.51. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.75 and a 1-year high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.51%.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $360.00 to $382.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.76.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

