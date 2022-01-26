AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SITC stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 1.65. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.36 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 240.01%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

