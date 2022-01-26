AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 60.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,312,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,517,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $38.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 23.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.