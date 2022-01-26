AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,467 Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monro during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $57.89 on Wednesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.37 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

