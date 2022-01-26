AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 22,157 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 22,157 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in NOV by 65.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in NOV in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NOV by 110.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NOV opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $13.78. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

